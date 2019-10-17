Leaders of di Nigeria Labour Congress and goment representatives still neva agree salary adjustment for N30,000 minimum wage as di two no fit finish di mata on Wednesday.

Afta 10 hours tok from 4pm on Wednesday till 3am on Thursday add to di five hours meeting on Tuesday evening, both leaders of NLC and Nigeria goment fail to agree on one main issue wey concern 12 salary structures for civil service.

Di challenge na sake of say workers union dey demand 29 per cent increase for workers wey dey collect salary wey pass N30,000 and those wey dey on grade level 11 to 17 for civil service.

But afta di ten hours of tok tok, Nigeria Labour Minister, Chris Ngige tok dis morning say di tok bin go well and dat dem gatz shift di tok to Thursday by 7pm.

Sake of say dem no wan make mistake on top di money. E say dem adjourn di meeting to enable di technical pipo to chook eye on di document.

Nigeria goment start to negotiate wit Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) afta dem say dem go go on strike on October 16, 2019.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba say dem shift di tok-tok to conclude all di details of di negotiation.

Comrade Wabba say dem dey wait for di technical team to make some document available to dem to enable dem make beta decision on di salary structure.

" As you know, we get more than one salary table for Nigeria and we need dis technical details because of di consequential adjustment wey we wan di federal goment to implement"

30,000 Naira minimum wage become law for Nigeria since April 2019 but na how senior civil servants go enjoy di package be di palava now.