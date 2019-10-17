Image copyright Twitter

Di fire wey fuel tanker explosion cause for Onitsha market, South Eastern Nigeria on Wednesday still dey burn enta Thursday morning, according to wetin twitter fotos and videos dey show.

President Muhammadu Buhari don express sadness over di death of one mama and her pikin wey die for di fire wey happun for Ochanja market, along Upper Iweka road inside Anambra State.

E no dey clear how many pipo die for but plenti goods na im burn for di market fire.

Plenti Pipo don enta social media tok how belle no sweet dem say goment no gree do anything to quench di fire. Dem dey hold goment to account of wetin happun.

Di Nigerian leader extend im sympathies to oda victims of di explosion wey houses, shops and oda property burn.

President Buhari call on di Ministry of Transport, di Federal Road Safety Commission and oda stakeholders to urgently address di issue of safety standards inside di kontri to stop di embarrassing number of sad accidents wey dey happun.