Image example Police for Rivers State

Police don finally file court case against di main suspect wey dem arrest for di Port Harcourt hotel killings.

Nnamdi Omoni of Rivers State Police Command say because of di high profile wey di case get sake of say na serial killings, dem go file di case for High Court registry

But tori now be say dem dey wait for di case to dey assigned to Judge wey go hear am.

Police go release di oda three suspects wey dem bin don arrest on top di serial hotel killings wey bin happen between di months of August and September 2019.

Omoni wey be di police tok-tok pesin add say dem release di odas as dia investigation show say dem no follow for di killings and di prime suspect don already confess to kill 15 victims both inside and outside Rivers State.

"As di prime suspect don confess to kill all di pipo and im don carry us go all di hotels wia im commit di crime, so di oda pesins we fit give dem bail application and let dem go."

Tori be say between July and September 2019, no so so deadi bodi of young girls pipo dey discover for difference hotel rooms across Port Harcourt.

For late September wen Police arrest di main suspect dem say di suspect confess say im kill 9 women for Port Harcourt and six odas outside di oil rich city for Southern Nigeria.

Commissioner of Police Rivers State Mustapha Dandaura say: "Im don kill one for Lagos, one for Owerri, one for Sapele, one for Aba, one for Benin and one for Ibadan so now we get 15. Nine for Port Harcourt, Six outside and na because we parade am outside."

Image example Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration for Rivers state Chuks Enwonwu

For di one wey Commissioner of Police Mustapha Dandaura bin tell Women wey protest against di serial killings for Port Harcourt say dem arrest as im wan strangle di girl with towel for Nsirim Motel for Rumuokoro, Omoni explain say, "our investigation show say na ordinary quarrel between boyfriend and girlfriend wey just happen around di time wey dis incident dey happen."

"We find out say di girl know di boy and im family but dem get misunderstanding wey make di boy wan beat her but no be say im wan kill her. We bin think say im na part of di syndicate but no be clear case of killing but we fit charge am on his own merit go court for assault or attempt to do grievous harm." Na so im tok.

Di one dey come month month after Police arrest and parade di suspect wey dem say na di prime suspect wey don confess say im kill 15 girls in similar manner, nine for Port Harcourt and one each for Ikeja, Owerri, Sapele, Benin, Ibadan and Aba.