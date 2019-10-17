Niger president say 'misreading of Islam' dey cause high birth rate

Image copyright AFP Image example religious leaders dey against President Issoufou push for family planning methods

Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou don blame di way women dey born for di kontri on di "misreading of Islam".

For interview wey im do wit UK Guardian, im say di increase for di kontri population dey slow down dia plan to adapt to di climate crisis and preserve dia resources wey dey reduce.

98% of pipo for Niger na Muslim, and di kontri population of 22.4 million na sharp increase from dia eight million population for 1990.

"We get 4% yearly increase in population... di population go double in di next 17 years. By 2050 we fit get di second biggest population for Africa apart from Nigeria," na so President Issoufou tok.

President Issoufou tok say di Koran tok about responsible parenthood and to get children wey di parents fit care for.

"Before Islam come, women bin dey marry for di age of 18, but due to misreading of Islam, young women now dey born pikin dem for di age of 12 or 13. But wetin Koran tok? If pesin wey go school read di Koran, e tok about responsible parenthood. Islam say make you only get children if you fit take good care of dem and properly educate dem."

Di president say di use of contraception and family planning methods for men don reduce birth rate to six children per woman.

Meanwhile, for di Guardian report, di last official figures from World Bank for 2016 put di rate for 7.2 children per woman.