Border closure: Ghana - Nigeria trade palava go soon get solution

Image copyright Twitter / Geoffrey Onyeama

Nigeria goment don assure Ghana say di palava for trade wey di Nigeria-Benin border closing dey cause, go soon get solution.

Dis na afta Ghana send top officials to meet with dia Nigeria counterpart on Thursday to lament how market and trading dey suffer because of di border closing wey begin on 20 August.

For Abuja, di Nigerian capital, Ghana Minister of Foreign Affairs and Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her colleague, Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen been meet with di Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

Oga Onyeama use di opportunity to send clear message about di reason why im kontri close land border with Benin Republic: "We no dey target any kontri, we dey inside ECOWAS, we respect ECOWAS rules, free movement of pipo and goods and e suppose continue."

Di Nigeria minister go on to say, instead wetin dem dey target na criminal activities and no be kontries.

But di tin be say, for many kontries wey dey close to Nigeria, dem dey complain say business don go down for dem as na Nigeria many of dia business dey come from or go to.

Nigeria authorities maintain say di land border closing - and no be just di Nigeria-Benin one alone - na big benefit to di kontri because now contraband (like rice) and illegal weapons wey dey follow di border enta, don reduce well well.

One Benin Republic man Horace Djisso, wey dey work as co-manager of computer company, bin don tell BBC say im no know wetin im go do if dem no open di border again, because na from Lagos im dey get im products to take sell to pipo.