Di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) say local tori pipo wey dey carri report say monkeypox disease full everywia for some of di kontri major states, dey confuse di public.

NCDC say dem dey see tori wit title like 'Monkeypox don hit Lagos, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom' but all of dem no true as no new outbreak of monkeypox dey those state or anywia for Nigeria.

Di joinbodi wey dia job na to torchlight disease for di West African kontri say since reports of di first case enta dia ear for 2017, dem don dey monitor all di small small cases across di kontri.

"NCDC don kontinu to record di small small cases of monkeypox almost every week across many states for Nigeria. We don kontinu to ginger our team for state level to quick torchlight and respond to monkeypox cases dem".

Ontop di agency website, dem put for dia current weekly report say na three 'suspected' cases dem see - two for Lagos and one for Rivers. And nobodi die from am.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox na disease wey dey common for central and west Africa and e resemble smallpox.

For inside statement wey NCDC release on Friday, dem draw ear give local tori pipo make dem no dey rush to comot tori wey no true.

"We de here all di time to ansa your kweshion and make you understand tins. Abeg make una dey follow us tok before una dey publish dis tori dem".

Di agency na im get power for Nigeria to declare disease emergency or say outbreak dey and dis na sometin wey dem say dem never do for monkeypox.