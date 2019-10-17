Image example Shop wey burn for inside Onitsha fire accident of October 16, 2019

Property wey worth millions of naira don pafuka for Onitsha, Anambra state, south east Nigeria afta one tanker explosion cause serious fire.

Di fire wey area pipo say start since twelve for afternoon on Wednesday burn well-well reach Thursday, October 17, 2019.

E never dey clear how many pipo die but plenti pipo lose dia goods and shops for inside di fire.

Retired banker Mrs Nkiru Ukwu tell BBC say she save all her moni, open shop for Ochanja market, Onitsha Anambra state wit hopes say she go see moni take feed her 5 children, but everytin burn and as she no insure her market so, she no know wia she go even start from.

Image copyright @FOLLOWLASTMA Image example Lagos-Otedola tanker fire accident wey hapun for 2018

Nigeria no be stranger to dis kain fire wey dey destroy properties and cause plenti palava.

For December 2017, one car dealer for Festac Lagos state lose 21 cars afta petrol tanker fall cause fire burn im shop.

For December 2018, anoda car dealer faint afta im 26 cars burn for early mor-mor Abule Egba fire for Lagos state.

Despite dat, sabi pipo say pipo dey run away from using insurance to protect dia property.

Insurance broker, Rotimi Edu tell BBC Pidgin say im don tok plenti times, educate pipo for market but most Nigerians no dey wan use ear hear insurance.

"Wen dem get market (goods), di moni wey dem go use do insurance dey veri small wey be say dis one wey dem dey carry hand put for head, dey cry, e no for dey," oga Edu tok.

Three reasons why Nigerians dey shy away from insurance

Image copyright Twitter

According to oga Edu, na three main reasons dey why most Nigerians no dey like insure dia property.

1. Religious beliefs

Most Nigerians believe say anytin wey happun to dem, na God bring am, Edu explain. Dis kain belief no dey let pipo do insurance.

2. Poor insurance education

Some pipo no dey well educated about insurance but Edu say insurance industry dey try hala for radio, TV and through dia marketers, make pipo do dia insurance.

3. Grassroot wahala

Plenti pipo wey no dey do insurance dey inside di rural areas wia informate about insurance neva spread well-well. Edu accept say di insurance gats do more to make sure insurance message reach evriwia, as e go also helep increase Nigeria GDP.

Oga Edu advise anybodi wey wan insure dia properti, make dem meet correct insurance broker wey go show dem di best insurance packages and companies.