Morocco don forgive journalist wey go prison ontop abortion accuse

Image copyright Reuters Image example Hajar Raissouni dey do peace sign afta dem free her from prison

One Morocco tori pesin wey court bin send go chill for prison for one year sake of she commit abortion don get forgiveness.

Tori pesin Hajar Raissouni get forgiveness afta King Mohammed VI put mouth for di mata.

Morocco justice ministry say di King chook mouth for di mata as "act of compassion and mercy."

28 years old Hajar bin get one year for prison sake of she do kerewa before marriage come do abortion join.

But activist say her case na attack against tori pipo wey no dey work for goment.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Activists do I no go gree wen court send Hajar go prison

Sex before marriage and abortion dey illegal for Morocco.

Hajar dey work for Akhbar Al-Yaaoum daily, one newspaper wey sabi criticise goment well well.

She bin dey wit her fiancé, as dem dey comot from gynaecologist clinic for August.

She bin deny all di accuse. She say she bin go treat hersef for internal bleeding.