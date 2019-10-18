Image copyright @fkeyamo/Twitter Image example Before di agreement workers union bin dey demand 29 per cent increase for workers wey dey collect salary wey pass N30,000.

Leaders of di Nigeria Labour Congress and goment representatives finally agree salary adjustment for N30,000 minimum wage early morning on Friday, according to Minister of State for Labour Festus Keyamo.

Afta day three of tok-tok wey start on Thursday night, both leaders of NLC and Nigeria goment fail to agree on one main issue wey concern 12 salary structures for civil service.

Workers on grade level 07 to 17 go now get between 14 and 23 percent salary increase while those wey dey on special salary aka CONHES, CONRRISE, CONTISS etc get between 23.2 and 10.5 percent for di same grade levels, according to di agreement.

Before di agreement workers union bin dey demand 29 per cent increase for workers wey dey collect salary wey pass N30,000 and those wey dey on grade level 11 to 17 for civil service.

30,000 Naira minimum wage become law for Nigeria since April 2019 but na how senior civil servants go enjoy di package make goment and labour do tok-tok since Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for a total of 25 hours to avoid strike.

Nigeria goment start to negotiate wit Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) afta dem say dem go go on strike on October 16, 2019.

Skip Twitter post by @fkeyamo At about 3am this morning, we signed this Terms of Settlement b/w Govt & Labour which reveals different percentages of adjustments in other wages after the minimum wage adjustment. Those of the law-enforcement agencies have also been done, but are not captured in this Memorandum. pic.twitter.com/OrkNIZ201x — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 18, 2019

Di two parties before dem enta close door meeting say dem hope to find lasting solution to di mata.

Na di third day wey both goment representatives and Labour dey meet.Nigeria Labour Minister, say dem must find solution to di minimum wage implementation mata Thursday to reduce di suspense wey dey air.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba say dia goal na to conclude di negotiation today but dat e good make dem look at di condition of di worker and look at dia purchasing power.

E say labour come wit open mind.