Kontri pipo, including social media users on Friday show boku support for Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari decision to torchlight di amount of money wey don enta one of di kontri presidential agency since 2001.

Di forensic audit wey President Buhari don give order to check di account of di Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC na good tin as e go give am better understanding of wetin dey happen for di Commission and wia im got position am, according to former Acting Managing Director for di NDDC Ibim Semenitari.

President Buhari on Thursday announce am for tweet say im don order di forensic audit of di Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) wey be special department wey dey do goment development projects inside di oil rich Niger Delta region.

Mrs Semenitari wey bin be Acting Managing Director for di Commission for eleven months between 2015/2016 tell BBC Pidgin say by di NDDC Act, di Commission suppose give annual and quarterly report to di President about di tins e dey do.

She say many pipo bin don chook eye for di work wey di NDDC dey di before like di Steve Oronsaye Panel report wey former President Goodluck Jonathan bin commission, wey even bring out white paper and di report touch plenti matter as e concern contract award, quality of projects implementation, failed projects and even recommend some kain of reorganisation and even wen she bin dey dia, she also submit three quarterly reports wey also show her observation.

On top di one wey di money NDDC don receive no match di development for di Niger Delta region, Semenitari say, "for many places for Niger Delta, di only presence of goment dia na NDDC projects and I mean from local, state to federal level. So even though say na true say we for like to see more, make we no forget dis fact. So even as we must insist say we must get better value for money, make we no troway di pikin wit di baffwater." Na so she tok.

Ibim Semenitari. come add say to reposition di Commission go good as e dey face challenges like political interference at all level, conflict for di board, conflict between di board and executive management as e concern who suppose di wetin and odas tins so di Commission fit do wetin e suppose do to develop di region well.

Buhari move to uproot money magomago inside NDDC

"Wit di amount of money wey di federal goment don give di NDDC, goment go like see di result", President Buhari tok.

Im add am say wit di billions wey goment don spend for NDDC, persin no fit believe wetin dem use di money do. E tok say di forensic audit go cover di operation of di NDDC from 2001 to 2019.

Niger Delta Development Commission go collect 81 billion naira from di 10.3 trillion naira 2020 spend money plans alias budget wey President Muhammadu Buhari send to National Assembly for approval last week.

Former Managing Director of NDDC, Ibim Semenitari tell BBC Pidgin say di audit order make sense.

Afta many Nigerians read President Buhari tweet, dem no waste time to tok how dem support make goment probe di commission.