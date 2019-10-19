Image copyright PA Media

UK parliament sidon for di first Saturday in 37 years to vote on di new Brexit deal but las las dem disappoint Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

322 Members of Parliament vote to favour request to delay Brexit against 306 wey bin vote in support.

Di result mean say Parliament no go vote on Boris Johnson deal until next week.

Di MPs vote through di Letwin amendment to delay Brexit until wen necessary UK laws don dey ground.

PM Boris Johnson insist say im no go negotiate a delay wit EU.

Brexit na United Kingdom plan to waka comot from European Union.

Meanwhile thousands of anti-Brexit protesters dey inside Parliament Square dey demand for a "final say" vote.