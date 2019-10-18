Image copyright @EFO DELA/TWITTER Image example File Pishur

At least 28 pipo don die and several others wunjure after eight days of serious rain for di north-eastern part of Ghana.

Over 1,000 houses don destroy and several pipo no get wia to stay again. Auhtorities dey fear say di number of pipo wey dey affected fit rise.

National Disaster Management Organisation for di kontri don start to dey distribute relief materials to di pipo wey don dey affected by di flood.

"Di report wey we get ontop di mata now show say 28 pipo don dei for di Upper East region of di republic of Ghana. Di rain still dey fall. We get 140 pipo wey no get wia to stay again," di tok tok pesin of di agency, George Ayisi tok.

Di pipo wey no get wia to stay dey inside churches and schools.

Ghana weather deartment don tok say more rain dey come around di kontri and more flooding go still happun.

Organisations wey dey help di victims don ask for more help for di pipo wey dey affected.