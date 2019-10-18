Image copyright Muhammadu Buhari

Social Media users on Friday show boku support for Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari decision to torchlight di amount of money wey don enta one presidential agency since 2001.

President Buhari on Thursday announce am for tweet say im don order di forensic audit of di Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) wey be special department wey dey do goment development projects inside di oil rich Niger Delta region.

"Wit di amount of money wey di federal goment don give di NDDC, goment go like see di result", President Buhari tok.

Im add am say wit di billions wey goment don spend for NDDC, persin no fit believe wetin dem use di money do. E tok say di forensic audit go cover di operation of di NDDC from 2001 to 2019.

Skip Twitter post by @MBuhari I have ordered a forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). With the amount of money the Federal Government has allocated to the NDDC, we‘d like to see the results on the ground; those that are responsible for that have to explain certain issues. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 17, 2019

Niger Delta Development Commission go collect 81 billion naira from di 10.3 trillion naira 2020 spend money plans alias budget wey President Muhammadu Buhari send to National Assembly for approval last week.

Former Managing Director of NDDC, Ibim Semenitari tell BBC Pidgin say di audit order make sense.

Afta many Nigerians read President Buhari tweet, dem no waste time to tok how dem support make goment probe di commission.

Skip Twitter post by @BudgITng We are fully in support of this.



Since inception in 2000, NDDC has received at least N15 TRILLION project funds, yet FAILED to achieve the Niger Delta Regional Development Masterplan to lay the foundation for transforming the region into Nigeria’s Dubai.https://t.co/sqHYJ517t7 https://t.co/KO9QSeFPOl pic.twitter.com/Gu9AFpWWby — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) October 17, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @DrJoeAbah I would suggest that Your Excellency asks the auditors to take a look at the BPSR report on NDDC which I led in 2013. https://t.co/2qHSdIdm3y — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 17, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Chexfactor I support President Buhari on this NDDC forensic audit.



If you go to Delta or PH, you will be surprised at the madness on ground. No projects, no development, no investment in the people's lives, ghost towns, everyone looking frustrated...



Where did all the money go??? — 'jibolayemi (@Chexfactor) October 17, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @jide_otitoju This is the way to go. All agencies and parastatals of government should be subjected to periodic forensic auditing. Former and present NDDC bosses must be sweating now. — Jide Otitoju (@jide_otitoju) October 17, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @johnnysleek Earlier today President @MBuhari Orders Forensic Audit Of NDDC Operations From 2001 To 2019



People must face the consequences of their actions.... — Buhari's Prodigal Daughter (@johnnysleek) October 17, 2019