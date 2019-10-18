NDDC: Buhari order of forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission make Nigerians hail
Social Media users on Friday show boku support for Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari decision to torchlight di amount of money wey don enta one presidential agency since 2001.
President Buhari on Thursday announce am for tweet say im don order di forensic audit of di Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) wey be special department wey dey do goment development projects inside di oil rich Niger Delta region.
"Wit di amount of money wey di federal goment don give di NDDC, goment go like see di result", President Buhari tok.
Im add am say wit di billions wey goment don spend for NDDC, persin no fit believe wetin dem use di money do. E tok say di forensic audit go cover di operation of di NDDC from 2001 to 2019.
Niger Delta Development Commission go collect 81 billion naira from di 10.3 trillion naira 2020 spend money plans alias budget wey President Muhammadu Buhari send to National Assembly for approval last week.
Former Managing Director of NDDC, Ibim Semenitari tell BBC Pidgin say di audit order make sense.
Afta many Nigerians read President Buhari tweet, dem no waste time to tok how dem support make goment probe di commission.