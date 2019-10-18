Kogi lawmakers don impeach di deputy govnor

Image copyright Twitter/@lugardhouse

Kogi State House of Assembly don impeach di deputy govnor, Simon Achuba.

Na di Majority Leader for di House, Hassan Bello Abdulahi, announce tell tori pipo on Friday.

Dis na afta di state chief judge, Justice Nadir Ajana set up committee to investigate oga Achuba, wey dem say disrespect di office of di govnor Yahaya Bello.

Oga Hassan tok say dem bin collect di report, study am, come discuss am well-well before all of dem decide to impeach oga Achuba.

Even sef im party di ruling All Progressive Congress follow suspend am.

Dis impeachment dey come even as di state dey prepare for dia govnorship election next month wia Chief of Staff, Edward Onojia na Govnor Yahaya Bello running mate.