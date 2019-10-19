Dele Giwa na pesin wey Nigerians no go forget at all on top press freedom, and for dis day, 33 years ago(October 19, 1986) , im bin die for di hand of letter bomb.

For 1985, Nigeria bin no dey smile at all as dem dey under military regime for Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida wen di first edition of Newswatch comot, wey bin dey do ogbonge investigative journalism.

Dele Giwa colleague wey be Newswatch London office editor dat time, Kayode Soyinka tok say at dat time, for pesin to take you as serious journalist, "goment go don close your newspaper or arrest di tori pesin."

But for October 17 of 1986, na im kasala start to burst as di kontri secret police SSS (Wey be Department of State Service - DSS now) call Dele Giwa to dia office say im wan import weapons. Up till dat time, dem neva accuse tori pesin of dat kain tin, na wen im call oga Soyinka to come stay with am.

Oga Soyinka go into details for wetin happun on dat day as e bin dey with Dele Giwa wen di parcel wey kill Dele Giwa bin land.

Im say, "na on Sunday e happun, me and Dele Giwa bin dey chop akara, and I tell im wife, Funmilayo say I wan chop am with garri, na im she enta kitchen."

"At dat time, im pikin Billy carri parcel wey pesin bin dump for gate come enta di room wia we dey. Di parcel resemble book wey get hard cover and bin get address say im come from the cabinet office."

"As Dele just tear di tin small from di left side, na so di package explode hit am for chest, fling me from wia I bin dey sit to di door."

Kayode tok say na Dele wife bin organize make dem take him and her husband go hospital as e bin no dey good shape at all.

Na for hospital na im doctors tell me say Dele Giwa don die, as I rush to see am ontop di stretcher wey dem put am, Kayode Soyinka tok.

At dat time, di goment bin tok saay dem go chook eye inside di mata, but as of now dem neva catch anybodi for di death of Dele Giwa, di Prince of Nigerian Journalism.