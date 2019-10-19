Headies 2019: Wetin to expect for di 13th Edition
Nigerians don arrange demselves for social media and real world dey chill to see wetin go happun for di Headies 2019.
Dis year, some ogbonge tins happun as Burna Boy break record on top say im gbab ten nominations dis evening for Eko hotel Lagos wia di award happun.
Di Next Rated Award category na one main area wey fit cause serious tok tok dis night.
Dis na di 13th year wey dem dey run dis awards show wey dem bin call Hip Hop World Awards wey Hip TV dey organize.
Also, actress Nancy Isime and rapper Reminisce na who dey follow host di event.
Di nominations list for di 2019 Headies Awards
Best Recording of di Year
·Adekunle Gold - Ire
·Heal D World - Patoranking
·Olanrewaju - Brymo
·UyoMeyo - Teni
·Ye - Burna Boy
Best Pop Single
·'Ye' - Burna Boy
·'Wetin We Gain' - Victor AD
·'Fake Love' -Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
·'Case' - Teni
·'Jealous' -Fireboy DML
·'Baby' - Joeboy
Next Rated
Rema
Joeboy
Fireboy DML
Victor AD
Lyta
Zlatan
Producer of di Year
·Phantom - 'Ye' by Burna Boy
·Ozedikus - 'Dumebi' by Rema
·Spellz - 'Askamaya' by Teni
·Killertunes - 'Fake Love' by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid
·Kel-P Vibes - 'Killing Dem' by Burna Boy ft Zlatan
Best Rap Album
·'Moral Instruction' - Falz
·'Crown' - AQ and Loose Kaynon
·'A Study On Self Worth: YxngDxnzl' - M.I Abaga
·'Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)' - Show Dem Camp
Best R&B/Pop Album
·'rare.' - Odunsi(The Engine)
·'Outside' - Burna Boy
·'No Bad Songz' - Kizz Daniel
·'Mayor of Lagos' - Mayorkun
·'About 30' - Adekunle Gold
Best Music Video
'Dangote'(BurnaBoy) - Clarence Peters
'Available'(Patoranking) - Clarence Peters
'Ire'(Adekunle Gold) - Aje Films
'Talk' (Falz) - Prodigeezy
'Jaiye'(Ladipoe) - 88 Factor
Best R&B Single
'Tipsy' - Odunsi ft. RAYE
'Serenade' - Funbi
'UyoMeyo' - Teni
'Wishes and Butterflies' - Wurld
'Gimme Love' - Seyi Shay ft. Runtown
Best Collabo
'Like' - Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee
'One Ticket' Kiss Daniel ft. Davido
'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
'Killin' Dem - Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan
'Amaka' - 2baba Ft. Peruzzi
Best Rap Single
'Talk' - Falz
'We Don't Do That Over Here' - Hotyce
'40ft Container' - Illbliss ft. Olamide
'Sacrifice' - Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini
'Gang Gang' - AQ and Loose Kaynon
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Tay Iwar - 'Utero'
Johnny Drille - 'Finding Efe'
Nonso Bassey - '411'
Funbi - 'Serenade'
Wurld - 'Wishes & Butterfly'
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
GoodGirl LA - 'Bless me'
Waje - 'Udue'
Teni - 'UyoMeyo'
Tems - 'Mr Rebel'
Falana - 'Repeat'
Hip Hop World Revolution
Odunsi
Mayorkun
Wurld
Humblesmith
Lyricist on di Roll
YCEE - 'Balance'
Boogey - 'Implode'
Paybac - 'Implode'
Ghost-'Crown'
Tec-'Crown'
AQ -'Crown'
Best Street-Hope Artiste
Erigga - 'Motivation'
ChinkoEkun - 'Able God'
Zlatan - 'Leg Work'
Barry Jhay -'Aiye'
Lyta-'Time'
Best 'Alternative' Song
'Cash' - Lady Donli
'Mr Rebel' - Tems
'Finding Efe'- Johnny Drille
'Heya'-Brymo
'Ire' - Adekunle Gold
Album of di Year
·'About 30' - Adekunle Gold
·'Outside' - Burna Boy
·'Moral Instruction'-Falz
·'No Bad Songz' - Kizz Daniel
Artiste of di Year
·Burna Boy
·Wizkid
·Davido
·Tiwa Savage
·Falz
Song of di Year
·'Ye' - Burna Boy
·'Dumebi' - Rema
·'Wetin We Gain' - Victor AD
·'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid
·'Case' - Teni
·'Leg work'- Zlatan
·'Baby' - Joeboy
· 'Jealous' - Fireboy DML
African Artiste Recognition
·Master KG - Skeleton Moves(SOUTH AFRICA)
·Afro B - Drogba (Joanna)(IVORY COAST)
·Sauti Sol - Melanin (KENYA)
·King Promise - CCTV (GHANA)
·DJ Maphoriza - iWalk Ye Phara (SOUTH AFRICA)
Headies' Viewer's Choice
·Mr Eazi
·Burna Boy
·Teni
·Fireboy DML
·Rema
·Joe Boy
·Wizkid
·Davido
Best Performer
·Falz
·Tiwa Savage
·Brymo
·Yemi Alade
·Adekunle Gold
Rookie of di Year
·Crayon
·Buju
·Barry Jhay
·Oxlade