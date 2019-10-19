Image copyright Nancy Isime/Instagram Image example Nancy Isime na one of di host for Saturday night Headies

Nigerians don arrange demselves for social media and real world dey chill to see wetin go happun for di Headies 2019.

Dis year, some ogbonge tins happun as Burna Boy break record on top say im gbab ten nominations dis evening for Eko hotel Lagos wia di award happun.

Di Next Rated Award category na one main area wey fit cause serious tok tok dis night.

Dis na di 13th year wey dem dey run dis awards show wey dem bin call Hip Hop World Awards wey Hip TV dey organize.

Also, actress Nancy Isime and rapper Reminisce na who dey follow host di event.

Di nominations list for di 2019 Headies Awards

Best Recording of di Year

·Adekunle Gold - Ire

·Heal D World - Patoranking

·Olanrewaju - Brymo

·UyoMeyo - Teni

·Ye - Burna Boy

Best Pop Single

·'Ye' - Burna Boy

·'Wetin We Gain' - Victor AD

·'Fake Love' -Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

·'Case' - Teni

·'Jealous' -Fireboy DML

·'Baby' - Joeboy

Next Rated

Rema

Joeboy

Fireboy DML

Victor AD

Lyta

Zlatan

Producer of di Year

·Phantom - 'Ye' by Burna Boy

·Ozedikus - 'Dumebi' by Rema

·Spellz - 'Askamaya' by Teni

·Killertunes - 'Fake Love' by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

·Kel-P Vibes - 'Killing Dem' by Burna Boy ft Zlatan

Best Rap Album

·'Moral Instruction' - Falz

·'Crown' - AQ and Loose Kaynon

·'A Study On Self Worth: YxngDxnzl' - M.I Abaga

·'Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)' - Show Dem Camp

Best R&B/Pop Album

·'rare.' - Odunsi(The Engine)

·'Outside' - Burna Boy

·'No Bad Songz' - Kizz Daniel

·'Mayor of Lagos' - Mayorkun

·'About 30' - Adekunle Gold

Best Music Video

'Dangote'(BurnaBoy) - Clarence Peters

'Available'(Patoranking) - Clarence Peters

'Ire'(Adekunle Gold) - Aje Films

'Talk' (Falz) - Prodigeezy

'Jaiye'(Ladipoe) - 88 Factor

Best R&B Single

'Tipsy' - Odunsi ft. RAYE

'Serenade' - Funbi

'UyoMeyo' - Teni

'Wishes and Butterflies' - Wurld

'Gimme Love' - Seyi Shay ft. Runtown

Best Collabo

'Like' - Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

'One Ticket' Kiss Daniel ft. Davido

'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

'Killin' Dem - Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan

'Amaka' - 2baba Ft. Peruzzi

Best Rap Single

'Talk' - Falz

'We Don't Do That Over Here' - Hotyce

'40ft Container' - Illbliss ft. Olamide

'Sacrifice' - Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini

'Gang Gang' - AQ and Loose Kaynon

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Tay Iwar - 'Utero'

Johnny Drille - 'Finding Efe'

Nonso Bassey - '411'

Funbi - 'Serenade'

Wurld - 'Wishes & Butterfly'

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

GoodGirl LA - 'Bless me'

Waje - 'Udue'

Teni - 'UyoMeyo'

Tems - 'Mr Rebel'

Falana - 'Repeat'

Hip Hop World Revolution

Odunsi

Mayorkun

Wurld

Humblesmith

Lyricist on di Roll

YCEE - 'Balance'

Boogey - 'Implode'

Paybac - 'Implode'

Ghost-'Crown'

Tec-'Crown'

AQ -'Crown'

Best Street-Hope Artiste

Erigga - 'Motivation'

ChinkoEkun - 'Able God'

Zlatan - 'Leg Work'

Barry Jhay -'Aiye'

Lyta-'Time'

Best 'Alternative' Song

'Cash' - Lady Donli

'Mr Rebel' - Tems

'Finding Efe'- Johnny Drille

'Heya'-Brymo

'Ire' - Adekunle Gold

Album of di Year

·'About 30' - Adekunle Gold

·'Outside' - Burna Boy

·'Moral Instruction'-Falz

·'No Bad Songz' - Kizz Daniel

Artiste of di Year

·Burna Boy

·Wizkid

·Davido

·Tiwa Savage

·Falz

Song of di Year

·'Ye' - Burna Boy

·'Dumebi' - Rema

·'Wetin We Gain' - Victor AD

·'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

·'Case' - Teni

·'Leg work'- Zlatan

·'Baby' - Joeboy

· 'Jealous' - Fireboy DML

African Artiste Recognition

·Master KG - Skeleton Moves(SOUTH AFRICA)

·Afro B - Drogba (Joanna)(IVORY COAST)

·Sauti Sol - Melanin (KENYA)

·King Promise - CCTV (GHANA)

·DJ Maphoriza - iWalk Ye Phara (SOUTH AFRICA)

Headies' Viewer's Choice

·Mr Eazi

·Burna Boy

·Teni

·Fireboy DML

·Rema

·Joe Boy

·Wizkid

·Davido

Best Performer

·Falz

·Tiwa Savage

·Brymo

·Yemi Alade

·Adekunle Gold

Rookie of di Year

·Crayon

·Buju

·Barry Jhay

·Oxlade