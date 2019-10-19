Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian Communications Commission say if your data dey quick finish, e no be di fault of mobile network operators as dem no see sign of illegal deductions or mago mago from dem.

Executive Vice Chairman of di commission Prof. Umar Danbatta na im tok dis one for one 17 October presentation to di Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami and oda ministry officials.

Oga Danbatta tok say na di growth of technology wey don create more applications, updates and services dey make data run down fast - as some apps go just update by imsef without any warning.

Im also add say because video advertising don increase for social media and di fact say e go just start to dey play without warning na anoda serious cause of data not to last pesin.

Image copyright Twitter/@NgComCommission Image example Nigeria Minister of Communication, Isa Ali Pantami wit officials from Nigerian Communications Commission

For di meeting di Commission also tok say although dem dey look to review di cost of data and also try make sure di quality dey kampe, some factors wey dem no fit control dey affect di mata like jaguda pipo, power wahala and insecurity.

Pantami tok say NCC dey do good work and im add say make dem try do more campaigns on top di issues for media with di local languages wey dey di kontri.