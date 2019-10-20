Headies 2019: All di tins wey Nigerians tok say no gel, full winners list
Di Headies na one of di ogbonge awards wey dem dey give for Nigeria and plenti pipo dey always look forward to am every year. Dis year, di award honour some of Nigeria ogbonge musicians like Burna Boy, Teni, Falz, Chinko Ekun and many more.
Every year wen di award happun, plenti toko dey always comot from di event and di 2019 edition no dey different at all, as pipo don go social media to tok some of di tins wey dem feel no work for dem as dem dey watch di award.
- Wetin you go see for Headies 2019
- Why Naira Marley no dey 2019 Headies nominee list
- Dumebi bobo don drop 'anoda banger'
No Chemistry
Dis year edition happun for Lagos, Nigeria with Reminisce and Nancy Isime as di hosts of di event. However, many of di pipo wey watch di event from dia house tok say di two of dem no get chemistry as dem no feel dem as dem dey go. Dem argue say dem for do better pairing wey go get pipo wey fit connect well well.
A lot of di artists no show
Dis one na something wey pipo no like at all as some of dia favourite artists - even di ones wey dem nominate no show for di ceremony. One of di notable pipo wey no dey na Wizkid wey do im, Starboy Fest for London and artists like Naira Marley and Burna Boy perform wit am. Still, pipo no like how dem call winners and pipo no show face.
Regina Daniels mama present artiste of di year
E be like pipo no too like how dem make Regina Daniels mama present artiste of the year award for di show. Di tok be say no be her scene and she no even dey di industry so why she go dey present for di Headies.
No be all complain wey pipo tok about di Headies. Some things wey happun sweet pipo for belle like how Falz carry award for im album Moral Instruction; and DJ Cuppy and Bovi wey present Hip Hop World Revelation as dem dey lick gelato.
Di Headies na music award show wey dey celebrate pipo wey don do big tins for di Nigerian music industry.
See di full list of all d winners for di Headies here.