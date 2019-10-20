Image copyright Instagram/falzthebahdguy Image example Falz na one of di winners of di night

Di Headies na one of di ogbonge awards wey dem dey give for Nigeria and plenti pipo dey always look forward to am every year. Dis year, di award honour some of Nigeria ogbonge musicians like Burna Boy, Teni, Falz, Chinko Ekun and many more.

Every year wen di award happun, plenti toko dey always comot from di event and di 2019 edition no dey different at all, as pipo don go social media to tok some of di tins wey dem feel no work for dem as dem dey watch di award.

Skip Twitter post by @officiallyk10 Omo, so far na The Ankles o. Hopefully we start moving up the body soon. — K10 (@officiallyk10) October 19, 2019

No Chemistry

Dis year edition happun for Lagos, Nigeria with Reminisce and Nancy Isime as di hosts of di event. However, many of di pipo wey watch di event from dia house tok say di two of dem no get chemistry as dem no feel dem as dem dey go. Dem argue say dem for do better pairing wey go get pipo wey fit connect well well.

Skip Twitter post by @SALLISBURRY Need not be rude, I don't think @HipTv Selection of Nancy Isime and Reminisce as Host of this year's Headies is the right decision.



The duo are giving their best but certainly not good enough for a show as big as "The Headies"#headies2019#Headies — SALISBURY🇳🇬 (@SALLISBURRY) October 19, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Kingtife01 Nigeria has Ebuka, Ik, Frank Edoho, Uti, Joseph Benjamin, Vj Adams, Andre Blaze, Ehiz, Moses Praiz and many other talented male Tv host but Hiptv decided to patner Nancy Isime with Reminisce.....🤡🤡🤡#headies2019 — 👑King Tife👑 (@Kingtife01) October 19, 2019

A lot of di artists no show

Dis one na something wey pipo no like at all as some of dia favourite artists - even di ones wey dem nominate no show for di ceremony. One of di notable pipo wey no dey na Wizkid wey do im, Starboy Fest for London and artists like Naira Marley and Burna Boy perform wit am. Still, pipo no like how dem call winners and pipo no show face.

Skip Twitter post by @JemimaOsunde Falz deserves another award for being present cause like..... who else is there?!! — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) October 19, 2019

Regina Daniels mama present artiste of di year

E be like pipo no too like how dem make Regina Daniels mama present artiste of the year award for di show. Di tok be say no be her scene and she no even dey di industry so why she go dey present for di Headies.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @JemimaOsunde Why is Regina Daniels mum presenting an award at the headies??? 😂😂 — Jemima (@JemimaOsunde) October 19, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @DoreenUgo Most Cringing Moment at Tonight headies should be My Name is Rita Daniels aka Regina daniels mum, why did she stop? Kuku add Ned Nwoko’s in-law So Cv go complete! #headies2019 pic.twitter.com/HZGj3pV3cC — DeeWonder.⚡️ (@DoreenUgo) October 20, 2019

No be all complain wey pipo tok about di Headies. Some things wey happun sweet pipo for belle like how Falz carry award for im album Moral Instruction; and DJ Cuppy and Bovi wey present Hip Hop World Revelation as dem dey lick gelato.

Di Headies na music award show wey dey celebrate pipo wey don do big tins for di Nigerian music industry.

See di full list of all d winners for di Headies here.