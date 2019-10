Image copyright Getty Images

Residents for Kano go fit sleep wit two eyes again afta zoo authorities confam say dem don capture back di lion wey escape comot im cage on Saturday.

On Sunday, oga patapata for di Kano Zoological Garden for northern Nigeria Saidu Gwadabe Gwarzo say dem don find di lion, one day afta di escape.

Dem see di lion inside di big place wey dem dey keep goats. But no goat survive as e don chop all of dem.

Mallam Gwarzo say dem shoot am injection wey go make am sleep.

But now dem don return am to im cage.

Di zoo na di same one wey for July 2019, tori comot say gorilla wallow one N6.8 million wey dem dey find. Di state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje later comot to say e no true say but dem dey suspect say workers for dia thief am.