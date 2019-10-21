Image example Abayomi Akinde say im not fit sleep out of fear say thief fit come dia empty house for night

Pipo wey dey live inside Lagos for South-West Nigeria wia di recent flooding don affect, show us di inside of dia house and share di tori of how dia life don change because of flood water wey no wan gree down.

Lagos State goment bin earlier draw ear give residents say sea water level don rise because di lagoon no fit discharge water into di ocean, and so di water dey return to flood land and drainages dem.

Places like many parts of Ikoyi, Victoria Island V.I, Dolphin Estate and Oworoshoki dey flood and still fit flood more, according to Lagos State goment.

Also di Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority wey no fit control di Oyan dam don make Ogun River rise well well and now dis don affect areas like Isheri North and Magodo and up to Owode Onirin.

Isheri North GRA na im BBC Pidgin reporter Gift Andrew bin go on Monday to hear residents dem tori.

'My life don dey on hold'

One pesin wey dey live for di area say na because goment no care. In fact im believe say solution dey to avoid flooding - say na to build wall wey high outside dia estate and "control di level of water wey dey comot from di dams".

Residents tell BBC about how dem don abandon dia house wit members of dia families. Pikin dem no fit go school, parents no fit go work, clothes and property wey dem manager comot dey scattered for different different place.

Busayo Ojuolape wey be resident say apart from di money wey di flooding don make dem lose, di tin also affect dem (residents) mentally.

Di last time wey water level high like dis for Isheri na for 2009, wey bi 10 years ago, according to some residents, like Ojuolape.

Image example Ojuolape say di last time wey dis big flood happun na 10 years ago

"No agency don come to epp us and goment no do anytin to make sure say di flooding stop even though we pay plenti tax and pay land use charge," tok oga Ojuolape.

Di tori of Abayomi Akinde wey water cover im personal house im family now dey perch inside hotel, and say every night im "no fit sleep because I dey fear say jaguda go break into my (empty) house thief tins go".