Kidnappers gbab police oga, demand for ransom

Kidnappers don gbab one Assistant Commissioner of Police and di Area Commander of Suleja, Niger state oga Musa Rambo.

Tok-tok pesin for police for Kaduna Command Yakubu Sabo Abubakar confam di tori for inside press statement.

According to di statement, one team of Operation Safe Haven report say on 19th of October 2019, dem discover one Nissan Murano with Reg No. KRD 753 BT ash in color with Police I.D with di name ACP 1 Musa Rambo, wey dem abandon around Kanock Bridge, border area between Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

Dem say dem suspect say dem kidnap di pesin wey dey inside di vehicle along Barde to Jos road close to Kanock forest.

Police say dem don make contact with di kidnappers wey dey request for ransom, dem add say dem work hard to rescue di victim.

Meanwhile di Commisioner of Police for di state Ali Aji Janga don tell members of di publi say dem dey do everything possible to secure di release of di victim, im also ask di pipo of Kaduna to helep dem with correct information wey go helep dem solve di recent security problems.