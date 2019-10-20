Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pikin dey waka inside water for one street wey flood for Kirkissoye quarter for Niamey on September 3, 2019

Officials say floods for di south-east of Niger don make more dan twenty thousand pipo run leave dia house.

Pipo bin try to use sand bags to try to stop di water but afta di Komadougou Yobe river overflow, dem no fit hold am. Now, water done cover some village dem wey near di city of Diffa completely. Wen di water go back and di thousands of pipo wey bin run comot return, many of dem go face anoda problem because dia crops don dey badly damaged.

On top say dem dey hear am ontop ogbonge weather condition wey dey cause lack of water wen rain no fall (drought) and floods, pipo wey dey live for di south-east of Niger dey also suffer because of di Boko Haram palava.

Boko Haram dey carry out plenty attacks for di area wey don pursue more dan one hundred thousand pipo comot dia house for Niger.

Niger no be stranger to ogbonge weather. Last month, water cover some parts of di capital Niamey afta water from di Niger river - wey be third biggest one for Africa - rise to di kain level wey dem never take eye see in more dan fifty years.