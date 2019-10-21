Police oga wey kidnappers gbab don regain im freedom

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Police

Nigeria police say dem don rescue di Assistant Police Commissioner and di Area Commander of Suleja, oga Musa Rabo, wey kidnappers gbab on Saturday.

Dem kidnap oga Rabo along Barde to Jos road close to Kanock fores wen im bin dey travel.

According to di police, dem rescue di officer on Sunday evening and also arrest two suspects wey dem say get hand for di mata.

Police say na di combined team of police from Kaduna, Niger and di Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, plus members of di ogbonge Special Forces of di police to rescue am.

Dem add say di kidnappers bin no target di oga Rabo as officer but na opportunity dem see to gbab somebody as im bin dey travel without im uniform or escorts and special security.

Police bin release statement say dem go work hard to free oga Rabo afta di incident happun and say di kidnappers bin ask for ransom.