Image copyright @bukolasaraki

Former Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki don reject di Federal High Court for Lagos judgement wey order am to forget im house for Ikoyi.

Justice Mohammaed Liman wey judge say make im forget di property for di mean time, afta di case of mago-mago wey di kontri Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carri go im domot.

Di EFCC bin say dem suspect say im acquire di property wey dey for No. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, "through mago-mago."

Di judge come give 14 days for Saraki or anybody wey get interest for di property to come show di reason why dem no go foreget di property pata-pata for di hand of goment.

Saraki don reject di judgement.

Di former senate president tok for twitter say im belief say dem deceive di judge to make dat kain order, as dem no tell am di real koko of di mata.

According to am, di court no dey aware of of anoda order wey di Federal High Court for Abuja give to stop di EFCC from taking any step to seize di same house until dem chook eye inside di suit concerning di mata wey dey before dem.

Saraki nack chest say im dey very sure say wen di court sight all di oda facts and declaration from di supreme court ontop di mata, dem go take back di order. Meanwhile di former senate president say im lawyer dey march go court fast-fast to chook eye for di mata.