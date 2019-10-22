Bobrisky put leg for trouser with pesin wey bash im car
Popular Nigerian personality Bobrisky change am for one man wey she tok say bash her Range Rover for Lagos on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Bobrisky wey dem born as man but im dey identify im sef as woman, para afta im and di man enta fight ontop di mata.
Bobrisky narrate di tori ontop her Instagram page say na around 5:17pm as she drive go one meeting na im di man bash her from back, she add say she for forgive di man but e come begin dey misyan.
She say dat one vex am, na im make am begin dey record for evidence na so di man nack di iphone 11 max join, na so she see red.
She say as she run go di man car to collect im phone, na so im pursue her go her car and fight come start.
"I fight am like say I high on something, I no even care say pipo dey video me," she tok.
Bobrisky wey tok say di man don tell am sorry say even though she don hear di apology, di man must sleep for cell den di next day buy am new phone and fix her car.
"I fit dey calm and nice but I no dey take nonsense," she tok.
Meanwhile pipo for social media dey react to di whole mata, some blame di man for di way e handle di mata.