Lagos, for south west Nigeria na home to over 22 million pipo, dis na double of number of pipo for New York and London.

Sake of dis, dem dey face heavy traffic wahala for di state.

Di city get plenti waterways, but dem no dey use am wella as e suppose be.

Electronic car company Uber tier rubber dia first ever boat ride for di state on Friday October 11, 2019, helep reduce plenti traffic jam dia

Our reporter enta one of di boats from Ikorodu to Falomo, Ikoyi.