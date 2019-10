Menzgold Ghana Limited say dem go start de process of document validation give customers who get locked up investments plus de company.

For statement wey dem release inside, de gold dealership announce say from Monday, October 28, 2019 dem for visit dema offices for Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti den Western Region for validation so say dem fit settle ema clients.

Dem dey ask customers say make dem come dema offices plus photocopies of gold trading agreement, receipt of gold traded purchase, gold trading commission receipts den stuff for de process.

Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah

Menzgold start dey go through crisis after Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission suspend dem from dema gold trading operations September 7, 2018 sake of dem no get license to trade gold for Ghana.

As part of investigations into Menzgold dema business operations, Bank of Ghana issue public notice on 6 August 2018, where dem caution people say make dem no do business plus Menzgold Ghana Limited.

Customers of Menzgold do series of demonstrations dey call on govment make dem help retrieve dema monies sake of Nana Appiah Mensah dey wan take dema monies.

Some people dey doubt if dis be proof say dem make ready to pay customers.

Ridwan Dan'Mamah na im post dis screengrab notice from Menzgold for Facebook

Those wey dey question de move say so Menzgold no get records of dema own clients, why say customers for come form line den validate documents.