Federal High Court don order former Chairmo of Pension Task team, Abdulrasheed Maina to surrender about 23 of im property dem.

Di judge for di trial, Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo, give di order as im rule ontop di case wey Nigeria corruption police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carri come.

For di case, EFCC tell di court say make dem give order make Maina surrender for di m ain time, di property wey dem wey dey linked to am.

Dem also seek order to make di court publish advert of di property dem for national newspaper, to allow pipo wey get reason say make Federal goment no collect di property dem to come forward come prove am.

During her ruling, Justice Ogunbanjo grant di request of di kontri corruption police.

She order EFCC to return to court for November 19, for di mentioning of di case.

According to EFCC, di property dem dey for Kaduna, Borno, Sokoto and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

How Maina mata don waka

•2010 - Chairman of di Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms

•2012 - Dem accuse am of corruption

•2013 - Dem sack am from federal civil service

•2015 - E enter EFCC wanted list

•2015 - Dem say e begin hide (tori be say e dey for Dubai)

•2017 - Dem appoint am acting Director Human Resources for Interior ministry

•2017 - October 23. President Buhari sack am again from civil service

•2017 - E still dey under investigation… tori be say im don go into hiding

Di matter dey everybodi mouth

Many Nigerians bin don dey vex on top di tori say Mr Maina dey work dey go, even though e be like e get case to answer.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan bin bring in Maina for 2010 to come clean di pension scheme wey too dey get tori of corruption for Nigeria.

But na only two years Maina spend for di job, before dem accuse am for 2012 say im do magomago for di same pension scheme, wey pass N100 billion.

Based on dat accusation, one Senate committee come issue warrant for im arrest after dem do dia investigations.

Dat one come make di Head of Service for Nigeria to sack am, and for 2015 EFCC mention im name wen dem carry some pipo go court on top corruption mata.

Infact sef, for EFCC website dem put Maina name for dia "wanted" list, after im run comot for Nigeria when dem dey find am on top di case.