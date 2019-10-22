Image copyright FisayoSoyombo/Twitter Image example Fisayo na investigative journalist and former editor of thecable

Human rights group Amnesty International say dem dey "concerned" about di "threats to di life" of Nigeria tori pesin Fisayo Soyombo.

Dis tok from Amnesty International come hours afta hashtag #KeepFisayoSafe begin trend for twitter about how di journalist don receive threat of arrests days afta im make public of investigate wey im do into di wuruwuru wey dey go on for Ikoyi prison for Nigeria.

Fisayo for im investigative report, spend some days for Ikoyi Prison to torchlight corruption for Nigeria criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) don also come out to "condemn" tok say "plan dey by Nigerian authorities to arrest" Fisayo over im undercover investigate.

SERAP for inside tweet say: "Journalists wey dey carry out undercover investigate no dey break any known internationally recognizable law.

Dem need to dey able to work freely and safely while dem dey report on issues of public interest.

How Nigerians see tok of Fisdayo arrest

Tok of alleged plan to arrest Fisayo no go down well with Nigerians as dem enter twitter to express how Fisayo no "suppose face arrest" sake of im report.

Many see dis latest tok as attempt to keep di press quiet as dem use #keepFisayosafe to tok dia mind.

Skip Twitter post by @kikimordi #JournalismNoBeCrime



Nigeria needs to stop her constant muzzling of the press! YOU CAN NOT SILENCE THE MEDIA!



We ask that our journalists go above and beyond to cover the news, and when they do they're targeted and victimised!



It is our collective DUTY to #KeepFisayoSafe — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) October 22, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @AyoBankole You cannot claim to fight corruption, yet turn around to witchhunt a journalist who went undercover (at risk to his own life) to expose the biggest corruption racket within your own law enforcement agency. It shows your corruption fight is nothing but a fraud! #keepfisayosafe — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) October 22, 2019

Who be Fisayo Soyombo?

Fisayo na Nigerian writer and former editor of Nigeria online Newspaper TheCable.

As tori pesin wey dey do investigative journalism, im don also torchlight stories about how im drive car from Abuja to Lagos and back without papers.

Im also do story for 2016 about di 'children wey dey die for IDP camps for Borno and how foodstuff dey disappear for SEMA store'.

BBC Pidgin find out say plans bin dey ground to arrest Fisayo Soyombo but ontop dis arres mata, di kontri Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola don beat chest tok say im no go allow am happun under im watch.