Image copyright Nigerian Correctional Service

Di Nigerian Correctional Service, wey pipo sabi as di Nigerian prison don say dem no get any intention to arrest or harrass Fisayo Soyombo, di journalist wey expose wuru-wuru for inside Ikoyi prison.

Di Controller General of di service, Ja'afaru Ahmed add say investigative journalists na partners wey dey work to see say di kontri develop, im instead call for more of dat kain findings wey dey aim to better di institution.

Dis wan dey come afta Human rights group Amnesty International plus oda Nigerians open mouth on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, say dem dey "concerned" about di "threats to di life" to Fisayo Soyombo.

Fisayo for im investigative report, spend some days for Ikoyi Prison to torchlight corruption for inside Nigeria criminal justice system.

Meanwhile di oga Ahmed tok say di service don begin immediate investigate onto di allegation of criminal activities inside Ikoyi prison.

Fisayo tori bin accuse say drug abuse, anal sex, bribery, pimping and casha nd carry dey happun inside di prson.

Oga Ahmed say because of di weight of di allegation dem, dem don set up one ogbonge panel to chook eye for di mata.

Fisayo na Nigerian writer and former editor of Nigeria online Newspaper TheCable.

As tori pesin wey dey do investigative journalism, im don also torchlight stories about how im drive car from Abuja to Lagos and back without papers.

Im also do story for 2016 about di 'children wey dey die for IDP camps for Borno and how foodstuff dey disappear for SEMA store'.

BBC Pidgin find out say plans bin dey ground to arrest Fisayo Soyombo but ontop dis arrest mata, di kontri Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola don beat chest tok say im no go allow am happun under im watch.