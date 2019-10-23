Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana lose $190 million wey United States of America wan give de kontri as part of a power concession agreement plus Power Distribution Services (PDS).

De US embassy on Tuesday tok for statemen say Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) wan confirm say de money no be available again afta Ghana decide say dem go terminate de concession agreement plus PDS.

Government of Ghana last week Friday write letter give MCC say dem terminate de concession agreement plus Power Distribution Services (PDS) afta dem take over de kontri power sector.

According to de statement on US Embassy website, "U.S. position be say de transfer of operations, maintenance, and management of de Southern Distribution Network to de private concessionaire on March 1, 2019, be valid and so de termination be unwarranted."

Around 2014, Ghana sign agreement plus Millennium Challenge Corporation who dey act on behalf of de United States so say private sector investment go enter de power sector.

Dem promise Ghana some monies afta de take over, one of de monies be de $190 million wey dem withdraw afta Ghana cancel dema deal plus PDS, who take over de country en power sector.

Ghana give PDS control over de power sector around March dis year after massive losses under state owned Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Government of Ghana decide say dem go terminate de agreement plus PDS sake of fake demand guarantees wey dem present, but dema US partners say de termination be unwarranted.