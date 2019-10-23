Cameroon army arrest suspect for police weh deh cut e head for Bamenda

Image copyright Getty Images

Cameroon army for dia page 'Honour and Fidelity', say deh arrest woman weh deh suspect say e get connection wit pipo weh deh cut police-man e head for Bamenda, Northwest Cameroon.

Head for man weh deh later know e as Wayne Paul, policeman weh weh deh suspect say na separatists' fighters put for Ngeng junction and de area for Sunday, number 20 day for October.

Afta two days, army say deh arrest woman weh deh suspect say e get hand for dis killing and cutting of head.

"Wen authorities search de woman e house, deh discover helmet and de victim e eyes dem", army write for dia page.

No bi de first taim weh deh di put pesin e head for road for Bamenda and wen e happen pipo di automatic park for fear say army go arrest and torture all man for de area.

Tori na say de man bin di stay wit e pikin dem and e woman bin di live na for Yaoundé wen deh kill e. E bin komot for go kontri meeting and na de last taim weh e pikin dem see dia papa.

For installation for administrative authority, Senior Divisional Officer, SDO for Mezam, government delegate kneel for ground di beg population say noting pass peace.

Vincent Ndumu say deh kana way deh di waste human life for Northwest and southwest regions no good.