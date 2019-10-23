Image copyright PA

Government of Ghana give indications say e lef small dem go start criminalise inappropriate content wey people dey share for social media top.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announce de plan which she say go take effect once dem pass de law against am.

She explain for de National week celebration of Cyber Security Awareness Month 2019 say, under dis new law would dem go punish menerz wey go send, retain, den share den kain tins for social media.

Some of dis inappropriate content dey include sexual images.

Dis move be part of government dema plans to ensure cyber security especially for children who nowadays get access to de internet.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful reveal say de Communication Ministry dey work plus de Attorney General, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, plus others so say dem go fit come-up plus framework on child online development den welfare very soon.