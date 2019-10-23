Image copyright Grantleigh Image example Grantleigh High School for South Africa

One South African private school don dey under fire sake of say e dey showcase artwork wey dem say e dey yeye Christian religion.

Some parents and oda pipo for social media don criticise Grantleigh High School, Richard Bays town wey dey KwaZulu-Natal province for South Africa. Dem say di artwork dem exihibit for inside di school dey "satanic" as e no represent Jesus well.

Report bin say, na student draw di artwork and im draw Jesus and oda pipo wey dey inside Bible in a way wey no show respect.

Di artwork show Leonardo da Vinci Last Supper with dollar signs ontop di drawing wey dey behind Jesus and dem tear pages from di Bible put am on top one oda art wey get horn.

Local Pastor Andrew Anderson, wey be parent for di school record di video of di artwork come share am with tori pipo for News24.

Pastor Anderson, wey dey para inside di video tok say dem tear di Bible come use am for part of di artwork.

"My God no be clown, my God na almighty and I love am, we need stand up against all dis kain tin. I wan make una share dis video with plenti pipo, show dem wetin dis school dey stand for", im tok

He add say "na disgrace" for school to allow dis kain exhibition.

Some pipo for twitter don ask make di school comot di work:

Skip Twitter post by @SenkweBlurV #grantleigh school better remove this so called "art exhibition"..we are not not to have this piece of junk insult our LORD N SAVIOUR....aowa manzi hle😑😑😑 — Khomotjo Senkwe (@SenkweBlurV) October 22, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Tiffz2412 @DPE_ZA @CURRO_SCHOOLS Please get Grantleigh School to remove the religiously offensive artwork. It is a violation of basic human right. The right to human dignity. What dignity does the Christian community have after seeing that video? — #beauTIFFul ✝ (@Tiffz2412) October 22, 2019

Grantleigh High School, wey be Christian school, na part of South African company wey dem dey call Curro. Di company get 59 private secondary schools and 158 primary schools for South Africa and Namibia.

One pesin wey dey represent di school tell tori pipo for Parent24 say na pesin wey dey learn na im create di artwork and dem no collect permission from di school before dem put am for social media. Im tok say pipo suppose understand say di artwork wey im do na assignment wey get title.

"Curro sabi di allegations wey dem dey make on social media and dem go torchlight di mata."

"All di di comments wey pipo dey make about di school no be di correct tin about wetin di school stand for." Di school tok.