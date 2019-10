Image copyright lagos task force

Di Special Offences Court wey pipo sabi as 'Mobile court' for Oshodi Lagos State don sentence 37 traffic offenders to 100 hours of community service.

Di Commissioner of Justice for di state Moyosore Onigbanjo wey lead di prosecution tok say dem charge di offenders wit driving against traffic, driving on BRT lane and driving for highway wit okada.

Dis offences dey punishable under section 66 (b) of di Lagos State Transport Law, 2012.

Magistrate Salawu sama dem wit 100 hours community service come fine dem from N15,000 to N20,000 depending on dia offence.

Onigbanjo tell tori pipo say di state go continue to dey prosecute traffic offenders until evriwia go back to normal for Lagos roads.

Im also add say dem don seize di moto of some of di offenders.

Chairmo of di Lagos Taskforce CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi tok say dem don seize about 4,477 okada and 18 moto from traffic offenders since di last five months. According to Egbeyemi, some of di owners don collect dia okada afta dem serve dia punishment while di rest still dey di compound of di task force office.

Im say afta six months, dem go collect court order to destroy okada wey di owners neva come collect to serve as warning to odas.