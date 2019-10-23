Image copyright Getty Images

Sabi pipo say to get di best out of your daily blood pressure medicine, take am just before you wan go sleep.

Na simple tip wey fit save lives, according to European Heart Journal.

Dem say di medicine dey offer more protection against heart attack and stroke, if you take am before you go sleep instead of for morning, dat na wetin new study suggest.

Sabi pipo believe say our bodi biological 'clock' or natural 24-hour rhythm dey affect how we respond to medicine.

Adjust medicine to your bodi clock

Evidence dey now wey show say different drugs, including heart medicine, fit work well when you take am for a particular time of di day.

Di latest trial na di biggest so far wey include more dan 19,000 pipo to observe dem with di high blood pressure medicine.

For di Spanish study:

Dem divide di patient into two groups- one group take di medicine for morning and di oda group take am wen dem wan sleep.

Sabi pipo monitor wetin happun to di patients for five years or more sef.

Di patients wey take di medicine for evening almost reduce dia risk to die from- or to get heart attack, stroke or heart failure by half.

Blood pressure suppose go down for night, as we dey rest and sleep.

Experts say If e no go down, and e dey high all di time, den you dey at risk of heart attacks and strokes.

According to di research to take your medicine for evening go helep control your blood pressure for night-time, for patients wey dem diagnose with high blood pressure (wey doctors dey call hypertension).

Patients for di study wey take dia medicine before dem wan sleep, dia blood pressure for night and during di day dey average, and dia blood pressure reduce more for night, compare to patients wey take dia medicine every morning.

Prof Ramon Hermida, wey lead di research from University of Vigo, say doctors fit consider am and recommend am to dia patients: e fit save a lot of lives.

Di current guideline for di treatment of hypertension no get any preferred treatment time. Morning dose na di one way many physicians dey recommend pass based on misleading goal to reduce blood pressure levels for morning.

"Di result of dis study show say patients wey take dia anti-hypertensive medicine before dem sleep, as against when dem wake up, get better controlled blood pressure and di important tin be say e go reduce dia risk of death or illness from heart and blood vessel problems."

Im say dem need more studies from different populations to check whether dia findings go apply to all patients on different brands of blood pressure tablets.

Vanessa Smith, from British Heart Foundation, say: "Although dis study support previous finding for dis mata, dem need to do more research for different ethnic groups and pipo wey dey work shift, to prove say true-true if you take blood pressure medicine for night e dey more beneficial for cardiovascular health.

"If you dey take blood pressure medicine currently, e dey important to check with your Doctor or pharmacist before you change di time you dey take am. Because e fit get reason why your doctor prescribe di medicine for morning or night."

