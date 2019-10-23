Image copyright UNHCR Cameroon/Twitter

Cameroon on Wednesday start send back 523 Central African pipo weh deh bin dey for Gado Badgere and Lolo communities for East region for Cameroon for dia kontri.

Cameroon sign agreement for June wit United Nations High Commission for Refugee and Central African goment for send back de pipo weh deh choose for go if deh feel say peace dey already for dia kontri.

But before some go go back, life no easy for Central African refugees for Yaoundé, e hard some taim for get moni for rent as deh di do na small-small jobs for survive.

Wen seleka rebels bin take over for 2013, one refugee bin komot Bangui trek 100km for foot before e get moto for reach Yaoundé, and Christian family welcome e.

Tomes Fabien, 40 years, na president for Central African refugees for Yaoundé weh e kam since 2013, e get degree for economics but wit e refugee card e hard for get beta work.

"Ah di work na for construction site, di get laik FCFA 1000 for day and some taims de work no dey"

"Just now ma land lord don give me quit notice as ah nova pay house rent for fcfa15,000frs", Tomes tell BBC News Pidgin.

But Tomes fit go back for e kontri if e wish, as Cameroon minister Paul Atanga Nji weh e di coordinate de refugees for go tok.

"We di put de agreement weh we sign for practice, and we get for follow international standards make de pipo weh deh wish go back, Atanga Nji tok.

Na three buses of 60 places each transport 228 Central African, plenti of dem na mami and pikin dem and one truck di transport dia cargo for go dia kontri.

Two hundred oda refugees go komot for Lolo for go Central African Republic. Dis operation for send back refugees go end for December wen about 6000 refugees go don go back for dia kontri.