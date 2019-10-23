Image copyright Bashir Ahmed/Twitter Image example Muhammadu Buhari (left) and Vladimir Putin (Right)

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari and Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo follow among di African presido wey show for di first eva 2 days Russia-Africa summit wey dey happun for Sochi, Russia.

Di co-chairman for di summit na Egypt plus chairmo of Africa Union president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Russia president Putin and president.

More dan 40 Africa leaders plus 3,000 delegates n aim dem expect to participate before di summit end on 24 October.

Cameroon president Paul Biya bin plan to travel for di meeting but im cancel for last minute. E neva clear why.

President Vladimir Putin wen him open di Russia-Africa Economic Forum on Wednesday afternoon say Russia na one of di ten biggest food suppliers inside African market. Oga Putin even promise to double trade with Africa in five years.

Image copyright En_forumafrica

Wetin Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon fit benefit

Di major focus of di summit na to torchlight different mata wey concern peace, security and development between Russia and Africa kontris.

For im address during plenary session, Russia president Valdimir Putin say, "economic mata and topic na di koko of di Russia-Africa relationship and di real priority."

Issues like digital transformation as di driver for development na anoda interesting topic modern technology na di koko for Africa to take enta di future.

On to security Russia dey also offer nuclear power technology for manyl African countries,

For natural resources mata, tori be say Russia get clear economic intention to join bodi wit Africa, as di kontri get shortage of some minerals such like manganese, bauxite and chromium.

Already, one private Russian energy giant Lukoil according to tori, get or dey do projects inside Cameroon, Ghana and Nigeria.

Image copyright Bashir Ahmed/Twitter

For security mata, Nigeria don already get weapons deals wit Russia between 2017-18 and latest tori be say President Muhammadu Buhari go hold security tok tok wit President Vladimir Putin.

According to Malam Garba Shehu, di Senior Special Assistant to di President on Media and Publicity wey yarn just days before di Sochi meeting start, di two leaders go discuss arms and weapon procurement to assist Nigeria to end di insurgency, particularly di Boko Haram activities inside North East region of di kontri.

Image copyright Presidency Nigeria

Inside one interview wit Russian Tass goment news agency ahead of dis week summit, President Putin say: "Russian-African relations go offer:

political and diplomatic support

defence and security help

Economic assistance

disease-control advice

humanitarian-relief assistance

educational and vocational training

Image copyright Presidency Nigeria

Russia dey also target to create Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

As one of di ten biggest food supplier to Africa, Russia want make dem chook eye for di mata of sustainable partnership for agriculture.

Di expectation be say by di end of di different meetings, Africa leaders go sign economic and military cooperation agreement plus including oda kains of agreement wit Russia.

But in terms of overall economic padi-padi alias buying and selling, Russia still dey do much more trade with Europe and Asia than with Africa. So di expectation be say dis na di beginning of a new relationship.