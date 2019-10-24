Image copyright Presidency Nigeria

54 African kontries represent for di Russia-Africa summit for tok-tok on how to collabo more to develop dia nations.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey among di leaders wey show.

Di president meet with im colleague, di President of Russia, Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for wia both of dem agree to strengthen di relationship between di two kontries.

Wetin dem tok

President Buhari and Russia President Vladimir Putin agree to fast track di relationship of di two kontries and also pursue all di abandoned projects all di ones wey dem never complete wey di two kontries bin sign to do.

Di leaders also agree to start oda new projects and increase trade and investment, security and military cooperation.

Presido Buhari and Putin agree to work togeda to beta Nigeria oil sector in a way to bring back to life, di oil refineries. Dem add say di way dem go achieve dis one na to set up collabo between di Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Russia based ogbonge oil company, Lukoil.

Russia President Vladimir Putin dey shake Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari hand for di Russia-Africa summit for Sochi. (Wednesday October 23, 2019)

Nigeria and Russia also agree say dem go tighten di work between NNPC and Russia gas giant, Gazprom to develop Nigeria gas facilities.

President Putin also accept President Buhari request for Russia to return based on goment-to -goment relationship to complete and commission di Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill wey dem bin abandon.

Di two Presidents also chook mouth ontop di mata to set up nuclear power plant for Nigeria. According to President Putin, di next step for di project na to start to dey construct di plant.

