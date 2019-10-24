Image copyright Family Handout Image example Dem pour Nusrat kerosene set her on fire for roof top

One Bangladesh court don sentence 16 pipo to death by hanging for di murder of student.

Dem bin set 19 years old Nusrat Jahan on fire afta she report her head teacher Siraj Ud Doula, wey sexually harass her.

Di head teacher wey Nusrat accuse of harassment plus her two female classmates follow for di pipo wey dem go hang.

Wen di judge announce di verdict, some of di defendants begin cry, while odas dey shout inside court say dem deny dem justice.

Her death bin shock plenty for di kontri and plenty pipo bin enta road to ask for justice for Nusrat.

Nusrat report head teacher Siraj Ud Doula to police for sexual harrasement

Even though her family happy wit di court decision, her mama, Shirin Akhtar wit tears for her eyes tell tori pipo Reuters say, " I no go fit forget her for one moment, I still dey feel di pain wey she go through."

Nusrat family wey support her decision to report di mata to police, dey under police protection. Her broda Muhmudul Hasan Noman say dem still dey fear for dia life.