Many shops for Rice depot for di popular Mile one market for Port Harcourt, Southern Nigeria don close becos business no dey for dem since Nigerian goment announce border closure to stop di importation of foreign rice.

Chairman Rice Dealers Association for Mile 1 market Anselm Nwachukwu tell BBC Pidgin say many of dem no see market naim make dem close shop and some of dem don begin look for anoda Line of business to do.

"Dis border closure affects us well well cos no rice, no business. I no think federal goment think dis tin well before dem announce am because dem suppose make sure say enough stock dey before dem close di border."

Emeka Okameme wey be rice dealer say rice no dey and so business dey very poor.

"Rice no dey, even di local rice no dey. As dem close di border we tink say we go see di local one buy but no one dey market. Dis one na foreign rice. We know wetin we suffer wen we see am buy. But even di local one no dey abi dem bin dey import di Local rice? We sef dey wonder."

Emeka say now di price of rice don rise because of di scarcity.

"Before, you fit buy foreign rice sixteen to seventeen thousand and local rice fourteen thousand, now local rice na twenty two thousand naira while foreign na twenty five thousand naira a bag, but even di local rice you no see buy!"

Brenda Owen wey come buy rice dey sell restaurant also complain say e dey affect dia market as a cup of rice now na 120 naira.

"Customers dey complain say we don reduce di rice wey dey but na as di market dey now. Now a rubber of rice na two thousand naira, sumtin wey we dey buy N1500, N1600 before. Now sef na cup I dey buy and a cup na N120. E no dey funny make goment di something about am."

Image example Many rice seller don close dia shops as rice no dey enta di kontri again

Di poor sale of rice dey also affect di sale of oda food produce as Okey Nnadi wey sell fowl tok. Im say before as pipo dey buy rice, dem dey also buy oda tins wey dey follow di rice but as Market bad so, e dey also affect dem too.

Im add say goment need to look di border closure matter again, know how dem go handle am so pipo no go suffer too much especially as Christmas dey come.

For August 2019, Nigeria goment do temporary closing of land borders dem and na because dem wan torchlight smuggling of goods and small small weapons according to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di lawmakers conclude say because of dis, oga Buhari, Nigerian Customs Service and oda security agencies deserve correct tuale.

And dat no go be di first time wey Nigeria go close land border, at least for food smuggling reason - dem do am for June 2018 and even for 2003.

Enough maize to feed di whole kontri

Onto say one man food na anoda man posin, Association of Nigerian Maize Farmers say dem dey happy wit President Buhari decision to close borders as e don make dem happy with price of maize.

Image copyright Getty Images

A bag of maize for market dey sell for N9000 now, where as before e dey go for N5000.

Chairmo of di association Bello Abubakar Funtua say borders wey Presido close and di fact say CBN no longer dey give money to pipo wey wan import food na im make maize sellers dey smile to di bank now.

Di chairmo say dem wan start to dey export maize to oda countries within a short time.

Funtua also tell BBC say e get enough maize on ground wey fit feed di whole kontri at dis time.

"Maize we we grow last year reach about 20 million tonnes and di companies wey dey buy from us no gree buy so presently we get enough for companies to buy, pipo wey dey do chicken feed and also pipo wey buy to chop, enough dey ground."

Funtua add say dem go try to maintain di price wey pipo fit afford so as to make life easy for buyers.

"We get committee wey we call GNP wey dey work alongside goment to regulate price of maize so dat e no go escalate."