Image copyright Solasobowale/Instagram Image example Sola Sobowale win best actress for her role for King Of Boys feem

Dis na di winners of di 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) wey shele on 27 October for Lagos, Nigeria.

For di 15th year of di awards, actress and producer, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Lorenzo Menakaya and comedian, Funnybone na im host di AMAAs.

Best Young/Promising Actor

Youssef Alaoui (Ayoub) URGENT

Angel Onyinyechi Unigwe (Adaeze) LIGHT IN THE DARK

Cynthia Dankwa (Esi) BURIAL OF KOJO

Emilio Bilo (Azarias) Mabata Bata

Jamma Ibrahim (Amir) The Delivery Boy

Catherine Credo (Neema) Fatuma

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Remilekun "Reminisce" Sarafu (Makanaki) King of Boys

Jarrid Geduld 9 (Abie) Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story

Zolisa Xaluva (Wyatt Earp) Sew the Winter to my Skin

Kanayo O. Kanyayo (Chief Otuekong) Up North

Kobina Amissah-Sam (Kwabina) The Burial of Kojo

Bucci Franklyn (Dagogo) Knockout Blessing

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Eniola Shobayo (Vivian) Knockout Blessing

Linda Ejiofer (Oby) Knockout Blessing

Kandyse McClure (Golden Eyes) Sew the Winter to My Skin

Adesua Etomi (Kemi) The King of Boys

Joke Silva (Mama Jumoke) Light in the Dark

Arlete Bombe (Mia) Redemption

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Gabriel Afolayan Gold Statue

Joseph Otsiman (Kojo) The Burial of Kojo

Chinedu Ikedieze (Big Chi) Lara and the Beats

Jimmy Jean Louis (Robert McQueen) Rattlesnakes

Gil Alexandre (Bruno) Redemption

Marc Zinga (Mercy of the Jungle)

Ezra Mabengeza (Samson) Sew The Winter To My Skin

Ayoub Bombwe (Mwanyusi) Fatuma

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sheila Munyiva (Ziki) Rafik

Rita Dominic (Jumoke Arinze) Light in the Dark

Jill Levenberg (Ellen) The Ellen Parkies Story

Beatrice Taisamo (Fatuma) Fatuma

Seyi Shay (Lara) Lara and the Beats

Sola Sobowale (Eniola) King of Boys

Jemima Osunde (Nkem) The Delivery Boy

Samantha Mugatsia (Kena) Rafiki

Best Director-First Feature Film

Blitz Bazawule - The Burial of Kojo (Ghana)

Adekunle "Nodash" Adejuyigbe - The Delivery Boy (Nigeria)

Sippy Chadha - Subira (Tanzania)

Nicole Amarteifo - Before the Vows (Ghana)

Best Director

Wanuri Kahui - Rafiki (Kenya)

Adekunle "Nodash" Adejuyigbe - The Delivery Boy (Nigeria)

Daryne Joshua -Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story (S. Africa)

Jahmil X. Qubeka - Sew the Winter to My Skin (S. Africa)

Kemi Adetiba - King of Boys (Nigeria)

Mohcine Besri - Urgent (Morocco)

Mickey Fonseca - Redemption (Mozambique)

Joël Karekezi- Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda)

Best Film

Rafiki (Kenya)

Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda)

The Delivery Boy (Nigeria)

Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story (S. Africa)

Sew the Winter to My Skin (S. Africa)

Redemption (Mozambique)

King of Boys (Nigeria)

Urgent (Morocco)

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film by an African-Born Director Living Abroad

Julius Amedume - Rattlesnakes

Tosin Coker - Lara and the Beats

Robert O. Peters - Makeroom

Best Diaspora Documentary

Wax Print 1 FABRIC, 4 continent (UK)

The Guardian of No Return (Guadalope)

Dare to Dream (USA/CUBA)

Drugs as Weapons Against Us (USA)

My Friend Fela (Brazil)

Best Diaspora Short Film

​ Bail (UK)

​Oath Bound (UK)

Fevah (USA)

​I Am Superman (Brazil)

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature​

Nine Nights (UK)

​Olympia (USA)

Traffik (US)

Hero (Trinidad and Tobago/Canada)

Sprinter (Jamaica)

Best Achievement in Production Design

​ Redemption

​Rafiki

​Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Stories

​Urgent

​Burial of Kojo

​Sew the Winter to My Skin

​Mercy of the Jungle

​Delivery Boy

Best Achievement in Costume Design

​Sew the Winter to My Skin

​Light in the Dark

​Rafiki

​King of Boys

​Lara and the Beats

​Urgent

​Mabata Bata

Mercy of the Jungle

Best Achievement in Make-Up

​Make Room

​Gold Statue

​Veronica's Wish

​Sew the Winter to My Skin

​Before the Vows

Mercy of the Jungle

The Burial of Kojo

Best Achievement in Soundtrack

​Subira

​ Mabata Bata

​Farewell Ella Bella

​Mercy of the Jungle

​Sew the Winter to My Skin

​Lara and the Beats

​The Delivery Boy

​Redemption

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

​Make Room

​Sew the Winter to My Skin

​Knockout Blessing

Mabata Bata

The Delivery Boy

The King of Boys

Burial of Kojo

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award For Best Nigerian Film