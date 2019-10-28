AMAA: Winners from di awards for film inside Africa
Dis na di winners of di 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) wey shele on 27 October for Lagos, Nigeria.
For di 15th year of di awards, actress and producer, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Lorenzo Menakaya and comedian, Funnybone na im host di AMAAs.
Best Young/Promising Actor
- Youssef Alaoui (Ayoub) URGENT
- Angel Onyinyechi Unigwe (Adaeze) LIGHT IN THE DARK
- Cynthia Dankwa (Esi) BURIAL OF KOJO
- Emilio Bilo (Azarias) Mabata Bata
- Jamma Ibrahim (Amir) The Delivery Boy
- Catherine Credo (Neema) Fatuma
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Remilekun "Reminisce" Sarafu (Makanaki) King of Boys
- Jarrid Geduld 9 (Abie) Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story
- Zolisa Xaluva (Wyatt Earp) Sew the Winter to my Skin
- Kanayo O. Kanyayo (Chief Otuekong) Up North
- Kobina Amissah-Sam (Kwabina) The Burial of Kojo
- Bucci Franklyn (Dagogo) Knockout Blessing
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Eniola Shobayo (Vivian) Knockout Blessing
- Linda Ejiofer (Oby) Knockout Blessing
- Kandyse McClure (Golden Eyes) Sew the Winter to My Skin
- Adesua Etomi (Kemi) The King of Boys
- Joke Silva (Mama Jumoke) Light in the Dark
- Arlete Bombe (Mia) Redemption
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Gabriel Afolayan Gold Statue
- Joseph Otsiman (Kojo) The Burial of Kojo
- Chinedu Ikedieze (Big Chi) Lara and the Beats
- Jimmy Jean Louis (Robert McQueen) Rattlesnakes
- Gil Alexandre (Bruno) Redemption
- Marc Zinga (Mercy of the Jungle)
- Ezra Mabengeza (Samson) Sew The Winter To My Skin
- Ayoub Bombwe (Mwanyusi) Fatuma
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Sheila Munyiva (Ziki) Rafik
- Rita Dominic (Jumoke Arinze) Light in the Dark
- Jill Levenberg (Ellen) The Ellen Parkies Story
- Beatrice Taisamo (Fatuma) Fatuma
- Seyi Shay (Lara) Lara and the Beats
- Sola Sobowale (Eniola) King of Boys
- Jemima Osunde (Nkem) The Delivery Boy
- Samantha Mugatsia (Kena) Rafiki
Best Director-First Feature Film
- Blitz Bazawule - The Burial of Kojo (Ghana)
- Adekunle "Nodash" Adejuyigbe - The Delivery Boy (Nigeria)
- Sippy Chadha - Subira (Tanzania)
- Nicole Amarteifo - Before the Vows (Ghana)
Best Director
- Wanuri Kahui - Rafiki (Kenya)
- Adekunle "Nodash" Adejuyigbe - The Delivery Boy (Nigeria)
- Daryne Joshua -Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story (S. Africa)
- Jahmil X. Qubeka - Sew the Winter to My Skin (S. Africa)
- Kemi Adetiba - King of Boys (Nigeria)
- Mohcine Besri - Urgent (Morocco)
- Mickey Fonseca - Redemption (Mozambique)
- Joël Karekezi- Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda)
Best Film
- Rafiki (Kenya)
- Mercy of the Jungle (Rwanda)
- The Delivery Boy (Nigeria)
- Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Story (S. Africa)
- Sew the Winter to My Skin (S. Africa)
- Redemption (Mozambique)
- King of Boys (Nigeria)
- Urgent (Morocco)
Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film by an African-Born Director Living Abroad
- Julius Amedume - Rattlesnakes
- Tosin Coker - Lara and the Beats
- Robert O. Peters - Makeroom
Best Diaspora Documentary
- Wax Print 1 FABRIC, 4 continent (UK)
- The Guardian of No Return (Guadalope)
- Dare to Dream (USA/CUBA)
- Drugs as Weapons Against Us (USA)
- My Friend Fela (Brazil)
Best Diaspora Short Film
- Bail (UK)
- Oath Bound (UK)
- Fevah (USA)
- I Am Superman (Brazil)
Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
- Nine Nights (UK)
- Olympia (USA)
- Traffik (US)
- Hero (Trinidad and Tobago/Canada)
- Sprinter (Jamaica)
Best Achievement in Production Design
- Redemption
- Rafiki
- Ellen, The Ellen Parkies Stories
- Urgent
- Burial of Kojo
- Sew the Winter to My Skin
- Mercy of the Jungle
- Delivery Boy
Best Achievement in Costume Design
- Sew the Winter to My Skin
- Light in the Dark
- Rafiki
- King of Boys
- Lara and the Beats
- Urgent
- Mabata Bata
- Mercy of the Jungle
Best Achievement in Make-Up
- Make Room
- Gold Statue
- Veronica's Wish
- Sew the Winter to My Skin
- Before the Vows
- Mercy of the Jungle
- The Burial of Kojo
Best Achievement in Soundtrack
- Subira
- Mabata Bata
- Farewell Ella Bella
- Mercy of the Jungle
- Sew the Winter to My Skin
- Lara and the Beats
- The Delivery Boy
- Redemption
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
- Make Room
- Sew the Winter to My Skin
- Knockout Blessing
- Mabata Bata
- The Delivery Boy
- The King of Boys
- Burial of Kojo
National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award For Best Nigerian Film
- The Delivery Boy
- Lara and the Beats
- Make Room
- King of Boys
- Gold Statue
- Up North
- Knockout Blessing