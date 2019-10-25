Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pepe join Arsenal from Lille for £72m

Arsenal record signing Nicolas Pepe score two late goals for Arsenal comeback 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes for Europa League on Thursday night.

Pepe enter as substitute for di second half and come later score two free-kicks to show Arsenal fans say im fit provide di pepper dia season need.

Before Thursday night game, Pepe bin don score only one goal in 11 appearance for di gunners since im £72m summer signing from Lyon.

Arsenal bin dey lose 2-1 afta goals from Marcus Edwards and Duarte da Silva bin give Victoria shock lead for Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli na im score dii other goal for di gunners as im nod Kieran Tierney cross to equalise for Arsenal earlier.

Afta di game Arsenal coach Unai Emery call Pepe match-winning performance as "perfect".

Emery say: "Every player usually need time to adapt. Pepe na very good player and we believe in am, totally.

"Im dey improve and tonight those two goals dey really important for us first and den secondly for am.

"Im dey kontinu im adaptation process and as soon as e adapt finish, e go dey better for us."