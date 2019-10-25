Image copyright Nwanosike Samuel

Nigeria highest court don confam say true true na Nyesom Wike win di March 2019 governorship election for Rivers State.

Supreme Court uphold di appeal wey Govnor Wike, file to challenge di decision of Court of Appeal wey bin put back di petition wey im main challenger, Biokpomabo Awara, di candidate of African Action Congress, AAC bin file.

Di panel of three Justices wey Justice Inyang Okoro lead say Biokpomabo Awara petition na exercise wey go die in di end.

Di highest court come rule say hearing of petition wey dem don abandon no amount to any purpose, but just dey for book.

Awara bin go Appeal court to ask make di Rivers Governorship Tribunal hear im petition against di election of Governor Wike, after di Tribunal dismiss im petition.

Di Tribunal for July, 2019 bin don dismiss di AAC petition becos dem say di petition bin dey technically abandoned sake of say AAC and im Candidate fail to meet some key procedural requirements as to apply for pre-hearing information, based on paragraph four of di first schedule of di electoral act.

Dis appeal come make di Governorship Tribunal hear di AAC Candidate Awara appeal but for 5 October, 2019, di tribunal uphold di election of Governor Wike come tell Awara to pay cost of three hundred thousand naira (N300,000) each to Govnor Wike, di kontri main opposition party - People Democratic Party (PDP) and Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).