Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bernardine Evaristo, Adepero Oduye and Nnedi Okorafor na some of di pipo wey go dey for Ake Festival wey Book Buzz dey organise.

More than 100 authors, poets, dancers, musicians and oda creative arts pipo don gada for Ake Arts and Book Festival for Lagos, South West Nigeria.

Di event na obonge cultural event wey don dey happun for Nigeria for di past seven years and di pipo wey don show for di event dis year don reach up to 2000 pipo.

Lola Shoneyin wey be di Festival Director tok say di event wey dem tag 'Black Bodies. Grey Matter' na progression between mental and physical.

"We want focus on mental health and how we dey talk about am for di African continent, that na di grey matter bit, Shoneyin tell BBC.

Di festival dey try promote reading culture for di kontri and since wey di tin don dey trend, dis na five tins wey pipo no one miss for di festival.

Correct line-up from home and abroad

Some of di speakers wey dey come for dis year event na pipo wey don get correct buzz. Pipo like Bernardine Evaristo wey win di Booker Prize dis year and Oyinkan Braithwaite, wey get one of di best selling books of di year.

Bassey Ikpi wey release New York Times bestseller, 'I'm Telling the Truth, but I'm Lying' go also come for di event alongside

Mona Eltahawy and Nnedi Okorafor.

Whumanizer - Gender mata

Feminism and misogny na some of di hot topics wey dey cause plenti tok tok for social media and award winning Nigerian actor, Tope Tedela go perform 'Whumanizer', one man play wey go address all di issues. Di play dey written and directed by correct Nigerian director, Odenike.

Oda correct feems go show

No be only book tok dem go do for dis year Ake as some correct feems go show dis year. 'To be Free' wey be feem by Nigerian-American actress Adepero Oduye go screen for dis year festival. Oduye act for di Oscar winning feem, 12 Years A Save and also for When They See Us. Also, di obonge documentary 'Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am', wey show pipo di life and work of di ogbonge author, go also show for di festival.

International musicians go dey di festival

Music na correct part of di festival and some correct artists go perform for di event like Temmie Ovwasa from YBNL and Ibejii. Ghana superstars, Fokn Bois go also perform for di festival alongside d'bi.young anitafrika wey be popular dub poet from Jamaica.

Di conversations dey relevant

Some of di issues wey di panel go discuss na tins wey already dey cause tok tok for di kontri. Issues around some of di tins wey dey happun around women's rights, body image and gender mata. Dem go also discuss mental health wey be sometin wey dey affect plenti young pipo for Nigeria.