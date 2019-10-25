Image example Maina as im appear for court today

Federal High Court pass order on Friday afternoon say make former chairman of di Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina go collect self contain for prison.

Im go stay dia till 30 October for trail, according to di ruling.

Nigeria corruption police - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC bin drag oga Maina and im son Faisal to go answer case for Federal High court for Abuja.

EFCC bin sama oga Maina wit 12 different accuse wey involve; money laundering, operation of fake bank accounts and fraud.

On Tuesday 22 October, Justice Folasade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of di Federal High Court bin order Maina to surrender 23 landed properti wey dem trace to am.

Some of di properti na houses, estates and companies wey dey Abuja, Kaduna, Borno and Nasarawa states.

Di court also order make national daily newspaper publish di order for Maina to surrender di properti to allow pipo wey get reason say make Federal goment no collect di property dem to come forward come prove am.

Justice Okon Abang wey dey preside over di mata say im for no come court sake of say jaguda pipo kidnap one of di judge for Nigeria.

Im say dey tin weak im body and dat im come court sake of di judgement of national importance wey im wan deliver.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan bin bring in Maina for 2010 to come clean di pension scheme wey too dey get tori of corruption for Nigeria. But na only two years Maina spend for di job, before dem accuse am for 2012 say im do magomago for di same pension scheme, wey pass N100 billion.

How Maina mata don waka

•2010 - Chairman of di Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms

•2012 - Dem accuse am of corruption

•2013 - Dem sack am from federal civil service

•2015 - E enter EFCC wanted list

•2015 - Dem say e begin hide (tori be say e dey for Dubai)

•2017 - Dem appoint am acting Director Human Resources for Interior ministry

•2017 - October 23. President Buhari sack am again from civil service

•2017 - E still dey under investigation… tori be say im don go into hiding