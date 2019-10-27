Image copyright AFP Image example Baghdadi announced the creation of a "caliphate" from Mosul in 2014

Leader of di Islamic State (IS) group wey don dey run since, dem don kill am and na one US military operation inside northwest Syria, President Donald Trump don tok.

Oga Trump wey bin dey tok from White House say na inside one US operation dem kill Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Baghdadi become popular for 2014, wen he announce di of one "caliphate" inside areas of Iraq and Syria.

IS cari out some kain bad bad tins wey bin result to thousands of deaths.

Di jihadist group even impose one brutal rulef for almost eight million pipo in di areas under im control and im dey behind a number of attacks inside cities around di world. Di US bin declare say dem don win di "caliphate" earlier dis year.

Who be Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?

Baghdadi, wey im real name na Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim al-Badri, and pipo sabi am as highly organised and ruthless battlefield tactician. Dem discribe am di world most wanted man.