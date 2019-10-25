Image copyright Niara Marley/Twitter

Nigeria musician Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, don launch new song wey totori pipo for social media.

Inside dis new song wey im title "Bad Influence" Marley say "dem say I am bad influence to di youth dem."

Skip Twitter post by @officialnairam1 If I’m a #badinfluence I’m still trying to work out what influenced me to be bad.

Why don’t y’all care? I’m a youth too — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 24, 2019

Recently Nigeria corruption police Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bin arrest di musician, cari amgo court on top accuse say im in na yahoo yahoo boys.

Different reactions na im dey social media on top dis new song.

Skip Twitter post by @seunadesanya_ #badinfluence is a touching song, I just hope Naira Marley is fine and I pray Strength for him to pass all these Phase he’s going through cus I feel Naira wrote that song from the depth of his heart and it’s also a representation of wah his going through. We love you Naira ❤️ — 🇳🇬DAVIDO’S FIRST SON 🇳🇬 (@seunadesanya_) October 25, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Yungscofield Naira Marley is a music business man when there is controversy or he’s the one trending then nigga drops a song🔥 immediately y’all should keep making him big with your bad talk, #badinfluence 🔥🔥🔥dropping tonight. — BLESSEDSINNER🗡 (@Yungscofield) October 24, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Izumichaels_Iam If you don't like Naira Marley, it's cool

If you don't vibe to his records, it's fine

If he's a #badinfluence to you, it's OK



Don't live and still tell another how to

It's his time, let him be in peace



He's better than most of the people

attacking him by calling him names — I Z U (@Izumichaels_Iam) October 24, 2019

See wetin you suppose know about Naira Marley

1.Even though dem born am for Nigeria, Naira Marley move to Peckham for England wen he dey 11 years old.

2.Him get him stage name from late reggae icon Bob Marley wey he consider him inspiration.

3.Naira Marley tok say him be di pioneer of AfroBaashment - sound wey be fusion of afrobeat with Jamaican and British influences.

4.Him first single for di UK wey put am for limelight na "Marry Juana" wey him release for 2014 with Max Twigz.

5.Naira Marley popular song 'Issa Goal' wey be collaboration with Olamide and Lil Kesh. Di song become instant hit and di unofficial anthem for di Super Eagles as dem dey go World Cup. He don collaborate with Olamide before ontop previous track wey him call "Ko Si Werey."

6.He blast Simi afta she condemn yahoo yahoo for social media. He tell am say make she siddon pray for yahoo boys. He do Instagram Live wey he condemn di talk and even do post wey he tok say yahoo no be crime.

7.For early may, di singer alongside Zlatan release song wey dem call "Am I a Yahoo Boy." Few days after dem release am, EFCC carry dem say dem dey do internet fraud. Dem release Zlatan some days after but dem carry Naira Marley go court.

8.Naira Marley management don release statement say he no be yahoo boy and dem add say him lawyers dey work to prove him innocence.

9. Na May 9, 1994 dem born and na one day afta im 25 years birthday di Nigeria corruption police bin arrest.