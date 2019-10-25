Naira Marley: Afeez Fashola new song dey make pipo wonder who be di bad influence
Nigeria musician Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, don launch new song wey totori pipo for social media.
Inside dis new song wey im title "Bad Influence" Marley say "dem say I am bad influence to di youth dem."
Recently Nigeria corruption police Economic and Financial Crimes Commission bin arrest di musician, cari amgo court on top accuse say im in na yahoo yahoo boys.
- Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile and odas still dey awa hand for yahoo-yahoo - EFCC
- Naira Marley new song dey make pipo tok-tok
- Court send Naira Marley to stay for prison
Different reactions na im dey social media on top dis new song.
See wetin you suppose know about Naira Marley
1.Even though dem born am for Nigeria, Naira Marley move to Peckham for England wen he dey 11 years old.
2.Him get him stage name from late reggae icon Bob Marley wey he consider him inspiration.
3.Naira Marley tok say him be di pioneer of AfroBaashment - sound wey be fusion of afrobeat with Jamaican and British influences.
4.Him first single for di UK wey put am for limelight na "Marry Juana" wey him release for 2014 with Max Twigz.
- Ghana Police grant Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale bail after VGMA fight
- Court send Naira Marley to stay for prison
- 'Pay money or we go arrest you' - Porn Scammer
5.Naira Marley popular song 'Issa Goal' wey be collaboration with Olamide and Lil Kesh. Di song become instant hit and di unofficial anthem for di Super Eagles as dem dey go World Cup. He don collaborate with Olamide before ontop previous track wey him call "Ko Si Werey."
6.He blast Simi afta she condemn yahoo yahoo for social media. He tell am say make she siddon pray for yahoo boys. He do Instagram Live wey he condemn di talk and even do post wey he tok say yahoo no be crime.
7.For early may, di singer alongside Zlatan release song wey dem call "Am I a Yahoo Boy." Few days after dem release am, EFCC carry dem say dem dey do internet fraud. Dem release Zlatan some days after but dem carry Naira Marley go court.
8.Naira Marley management don release statement say he no be yahoo boy and dem add say him lawyers dey work to prove him innocence.
9. Na May 9, 1994 dem born and na one day afta im 25 years birthday di Nigeria corruption police bin arrest.