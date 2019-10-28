Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar dey challenge di victory of President Muhammadu Buhari for di 2019 election.

Supreme Court for Nigeria don fix Wednesday, October 30, 2019 to listen to di appeal wey Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar file against di judgement of di Appeal Court.

Di PDP announce di hearing of di Supreme court for dia twitter handle as dem say "time don reach to #rescueNigeria".

Di opposition party dey challenge di judgement of di presidential election tribunal wey declare say President Muhammadu Buhari win di 2019 presidential election.

For dia appeal, di PDP allege say di panel of di presidential election tribunal make mistake "wen dem rely on overall interest of justice."

Dem also allege among oda reasons dem say President Buhari give false information to INEC about im certificate qualification.

For September di Tribunal bin say di petition wey Atiku and PDP submit lack substance dem no fit prove all di allegation wey dem make.

Atiku and im party want make di Supreme Court cancel di judgement of di tribunal and give ear to di tins wey dem dey ask for.