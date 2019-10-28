Meet di Nail Technician wey see im work as Art

Even though Prince no go school, Im passion na to beautify women nails wit creative art drawing wey im dey do wit unique colours.

Im dey use different kain materials plus fine fine flower pattern wey im dey create to design di nails and dis one dey totori plenti women dem.

Prince say e get im ginger from God afta im hustle for streets for years wit no support even from im parents. "my parents say make I comot from dia house. I come dey live for street, still dey do dis work.' Na wetin prince tok.

Prince yarn us plenti about how im tori na grass to grace tori and now e dey travel across Africa to give back to society as e dey train pipo on how to draw on nails..

E say im dey proud to do women work wit style and naim make celeb dem like Juliet Ibrahim, Annie Idibia dey rush am.

Video Producers: Sarah Tiamiyu and Dooshima Abu